The Growth Opportunities Act has passed the Federal Council – but has been slimmed down to such an extent that there can be no talk of a breakthrough. It takes more than just a little tax thing.

Dhe agonizing part of the mediation process, but this time it was particularly tough. The unification process between the federal and state governments, between the traffic light coalition and the Union not only took a long time, but was also complicated. First, the so-called Growth Opportunities Act was reduced to more than half because the states did not see themselves in a position to cover the associated tax losses. Bavaria was a notable exception; the original package was too expensive for all other state governments. So one or two measures came out. It's not a loss in every case, but as a result the relief is now much smaller than planned.

Secondly, the opposition had linked what did not belong together: it tied its approval of the stimulus for the entire economy in the growth law to the withdrawal of a special sacrifice for agriculture, keyword agricultural diesel. The Union criticized the traffic light coalition's bill as not being ambitious enough, but at the same time it endangered the entire project. It has now achieved tax profit smoothing for agriculture, embellished with further non-binding promises from the government for farmers. The CDU and CSU risked a lot for this.