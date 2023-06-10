While producers await confirmation of the meeting with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe field enters the most intensive phase of corn and wheat crops in the state of sinaloaprovoking despair among farmers by not seeing a panorama that achieves a marketing scheme that yields results, thereby causing the offer to the free market of their crops.

The situation between agricultural producers based in the Évora region, which, given the slow process to achieve the definition of good prices

For marketing, it has forced them to offer their crops to the free market for up to 5,000 pesos, putting them even more in trouble when collection centers do not receive the crops in any way.

All because the winemakers are obliged to receive only production from contracts they signed with Segalmex, in addition to the fact that they have a commitment to farmers with whom they have already received credits and inputs. While this panorama is maintained, the wait is lengthening and without seeing soon results from the meeting that they have been requesting in order to reach agreements soon.

Faced with this situation, the 4 million tons that are free for sale do not have access to deliver it to the cellarsTherefore, the risk is that this situation worsens and the crops that are sold at retail will have to be dumped in patios or pests fall on them, while they wait for the response from the government to arrive. Federal government to engage in a dialogue that rescues the countryside.

