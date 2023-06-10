Like a hurricane: plot, cast and streaming of the movie on Rete 4

This evening, Saturday 10 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 airs Come un uragano, a 2008 film directed by George C. Wolfe, starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane, is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. But what is the plot? And the full cast? All the information in detail below.

Plot

Adrienne Willis is a housewife mother of two, divorced from her husband Jack. The woman decides to take some time to reflect, taking advantage of her friend Jean’s request to replace her for a few days in her inn in Rodanthe. Here she meets Adrienne Paul Flanner, an esteemed plastic surgeon, the only guest of the week. An intense friendship develops between the two, which leads Paul to confide in Adrienne about the difficult relationship with his son Mark, about his divorce and about the real reason why he is there: he has to meet the husband of one of his patients who died in the operating room , after the latter sued him. Adrienne also opens up to him, telling him about her children and the difficult time she had after her husband’s betrayal. Meanwhile a strong hurricane is about to hit Rodanthe, which prompts Paul to immediately look for his patient’s husband. The meeting doesn’t go as hoped: Paul meets the victim’s son who kicks him out in a bad way.

Like a hurricane: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Hurricane Hurricane, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Richard GereDr. Paul Flanner

Diane LaneAdrienne Willis

Viola Davis: Jean

Christopher MeloniJack Willis

Mae WhitmanAmanda Willis

Charlie TahanDanny Willis

Scott GlennRobert Torrelson

James FrancoMark Flanner

Pablo SchreiberCharlie Torrelson

Becky Ann BakerDot

Carolyn McCormickJenny

Ted MansonGus

Streaming and TV

Where to see Like a Hurricane on TV and live streaming? The film is broadcast today – 10 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.