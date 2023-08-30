Santiago Baños is not a character very loved by the fans of America. The manager has been the head of all the years of drought for the club in terms of obtaining Liga MX titles, which continues day by day and is now around 6 years old. It is clear that the Sports President is not the only one responsible for the accumulation of failures, but he has been the constant piece, more than one expected his departure this summer and it has not materialized.
More news about America
One of the strongest points of criticism regarding Santiago is the signing of transfers of questionable quality, however before at least he specified the arrivals, since this year the manager has not closed a single incursion, since the arrivals of Kevin and Julián Quiñones They were fully developed by the owner of the club, Emilio Azcárraga, thanks to his good relationship with the Martínez family and the people of Orlegi. That being the case, the boss of Coapa himself has strongly called Baños’ attention for his terrible market management.
Once the signatures of Julián and Kevin were closed, Emilio left Santiago with only one task, taking care of the signing of the defender, since the options were not in the local market. Emilio gave Baños an open portfolio and he had plenty of time, now, two weeks after the market closes in Mexico, the manager has failed in the only responsibility he had along the way, something that Mr. Azcárraga and that led to recriminate Baños on Tuesday at the club’s offices.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Emilio #Azcárragas #call #attention #Santiago #Baños #failures #market
Leave a Reply