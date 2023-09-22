A double homicide and a confessed murderer is the news that has to Uruguay attention for the crime committed by a 76-year-old man, who turned himself in to the police after killing his partners.

The incident was specifically recorded last Thursday in Empalme, Olmos. After the capture, the murderer pointed out why he did it and left the authorities surprised by his behavior, since He called the emergency services himself and turned himself in.

(You can read: Betraying your brothers or facing life imprisonment, the dilemma of Ovidio Guzmán).

After the call, the police found a revolver, according to the newspaper The Observer. The people killed were between 30 and 42 years old. The three were partners in a brick factory.

Apparently, The homicide would be due to a series of harassments of which the 76-year-old man was a victim.

Fernando Silveira, lawyer of the confessed murderer, told the Uruguayan news Telenight that his client was threatened by his partners.

(Also: At least 10 injured after an explosion in a nightclub in Lima, Peru).

It is a long-standing issue, they threatened him, they pushed him, this had been going on for a long time, even with some condemnatory instances.

“It is a long-standing issue, they threatened him, they pushed him, this had been going on for a long time, even with some condemnatory instances (in the) civil matter, and they had not been liquidating his share for more than a year in an unjustified manner,” he told the aforementioned news program. .

As the newspaper revealed, The countryfrom Uruguay, the man is “the father of a deputy, as confirmed by sources from the Canelones Police Headquarters.”

(Also: They rescue the bodies of crew members from a crashed police helicopter in Panama).

For now, Fernando Silveira prepares the defense of the manas he stated that the crime was not due to a business issue, but rather due to certain abuses.

In addition, he pointed out that the man has no criminal record and that he had already reported the attacks of which he was a victim.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Atrocious crime: a woman is sentenced to 11 years in prison for the murder of her daughter

First person accused of Bolsonaro riot in Brazil sentenced to 17 years in prison

Eleven police officers found guilty of the murder of 17 migrants in Mexico