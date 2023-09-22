Accidents | A logging truck derailed in Hattula – one person was seriously injured

Pälkäneentie is closed at least during the morning due to the accident.

Hacksaw derailed off the road in Hattula on Pälkäneentie on Friday morning.

There were two people in the truck at the time of the accident, says the fire chief on duty at the Kanta-Häme rescue service Markus Major. One of the people in the cab of the truck was crushed as a result of the accident.

“Both of the participants are outside and on their way to treatment. The person in the grips is currently seriously injured,” said Major after six in the morning.

The car was driving in the direction of Pälkäne when it ran off the road. According to the major, the cause of the accident is being investigated, but for now it seems that a flat tire is behind it.

Pälkäneentie that is, road 57 will be closed at least during the morning and the police will direct traffic from Pälkäneentie to Hauhontaustantie.

“The load has spread onto the highway. One of the pallets has come off and is about 50 meters away from the actual exit location,” says Majuri.

According to the major, at least for the time being, it does not seem that the load of the truck or the accident would cause any environmental damage.