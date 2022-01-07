Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Hilal won the Saudi Super Cup for football for the third time in its history, after winning 4-3 on penalties over Al-Faisaly, who played throughout the second half with ten players, after the original time ended 2-2 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Al-Faisaly, who was deprived of the first title in the competition, advanced with goals from Muhammad Al-Omari and Frenchman Romain Amalfitano, and the Asian champion scored a tie with goals from Salem Al-Dosari and Yasser Al-Shahrani.

Al-Faisaly played with ten players throughout the second half, following the direct expulsion of striker Julio Tavares from Cape Verde at the end of the first half.

This is the third time that Al Hilal has won the title of this competition after 2015 and 2018.

Al-Hilal won the Saudi League title last season, while Al-Faisaly won the King’s Cup competition at the expense of Al-Taawon in the final.

Al-Hilal and Al-Faisaly met a week ago in the fifteenth stage of the local league, and the defending champion won 3-2, after turning his back with a clean double.

Al-Hilal favored its fans, hoping that this title would bring it back to its levels, as it is going through a bad period technically, which negatively affected its results in the last stages of the league. arrangement.

Al Hilal is preparing to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will start on the third of next month in the UAE.

The match was the thirty-third between the two teams in all competitions, as they met 25 times in the league, 5 times in the King’s Cup, and twice in the Crown Prince Cup, and Al Hilal did not lose any of them, winning 27 matches and drawing in 6 matches.