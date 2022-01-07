His name is Vision EQXX, was presented to the world on Monday afternoon (3) and translates what the Mercedes-Benz understands how the car of the future. According to award-winning designer Gorden Wagener, head of project at the German automaker, the idea is “to elevate the user experience to the next level of digital luxury”. This is not just reflected in the elegant exterior lines or the revolutionary instrument panel.

The automaker claimed to have created something never seen in the automotive industry from the use of Artificial Intelligence to “take care of those on board at all times”. And also the planet. Materials such as bamboo fiber, synthetic silk polymers and even fungus filaments (light structures also known as mycelium or Mylo, in their industrial use) were applied to replace plastic parts and leather coverings.

According to the CEO of the Daimler group, Ola Källenius, the combination of technology, lightness and aerodynamics allows the Vision, which is 100% electric, to run 1,000 kilometers on just one charge. There is still no price or forecast for launching the car in Brazil.

(Note published in issue 1255 of Dinheiro Magazine)