The International Astronomy Center published an image of the crescent of the month of “Muharram” 1445 AH, as it was photographed during the day on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 AD, from the Emirates and Jordan.

The center indicated that the filming was carried out from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by the Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Center, at 06:58 GMT. The moon is 7.9 degrees away from the sun, and the monitoring was done automatically by linking via the Internet with the astronomical observatory.

The International Astronomy Center confirmed that the filming took place from the city of Irbid in Jordan by the observer, Dr. Anas Sawalha, at 05:48 GMT. The distance of the moon from the sun is 7.7 degrees.