Despair to reunite with loved ones led an Ecuadorian family to become victims of a new type of scam perpetrated by human traffickers, who are colloquially known as “coyotes.” Taking advantage of technology, The criminals used artificial intelligence to carry out their deception.

The nightmare began when the family, desperate to find their missing daughter, received an apparently authentic video in which the young woman appeared alive. However, according to EFEthe cruel reality was revealed when the family paid the sum of US$12,000 to the traffickerswho never fulfilled their part of the deal by not presenting the daughter and leaving the family without the possibility of recovering their money.

What is surprising in this case is the use of artificial intelligence by “coyotes” to fabricate false proof of life. They created a fake video, using the photo of the missing woman provided by the family, which led the latter to fall into the trap.

The family, however, did not file a complaint with the authorities due to their undocumented status. This factor highlights the vulnerability of many people who, for fear of retaliation or deportation, choose not to seek legal help.

Faced with this situation, an immigrant aid organization intervened by issuing an alert bulletin with the photo of the missing woman to inform the community about this particular scam. The organization is calling for urgent action, warning the immigrant community about these types of scams and recommending that families not send money to traffickers, even if they receive proof of life that may seem convincing.

Traffickers created a fake video, using the photo of the missing woman provided by the family Photo: Image generated with AI

Recommendations in case you fall for immigration scams

This case exemplifies how human traffickers are using technology in sophisticated ways to take advantage of the distress of immigrant families.. It is crucial that these communities are informed and aware of the tactics used by these criminals.

The main recommendation is that, If families receive suspicious or unusual evidence of life, consult with immigration attorneys or trusted organizations before taking rash action.. Collaborating with experts can help verify the authenticity of such evidence and protect families from falling victim to these types of scams.

In an additional effort to combat these fraudulent practices, victims or witnesses of immigration-related scams are urged to report them to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) through ReporteFraude.gov. Communication with local or state authorities is also suggested to contribute to the identification and prosecution of these criminals.

To learn more about immigration scams and prevent similar situations, it is recommended to consult the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website. Awareness and collective action are critical to protecting vulnerable communities from these dangerous hoaxes.