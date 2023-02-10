Several people over the age of 60 go to get the Covid vaccine in a file image. / Guillermo Carrion / AGM

The evolution of the covid in the Region of Murcia is “very favourable”, with the incidence falling “between 15% and 20% in the last week”. This decrease, which the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, reported this Thursday, is in addition to those registered in previous epidemiological reports. The rate of coronavirus is practically falling