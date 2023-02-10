Friday, February 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Homework | We have been taught that blankets should be aired outside in the cold – The persistent myth about dust mites is no longer true

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2023
in World Europe
0

Many people have learned that when it’s cold, you have to air out the blankets so that the dust mites don’t bite. Even in the 1970s, dust mites were a problem in Finnish homes. The expert tells where they are currently hiding.

Dust mites are microscopically small arachnids, 0.2–0.3 millimeters long. They cannot be seen with the naked eye. Picture: Science Photo Library

Tuomo Yrttiaho

3:00 am

Spring winter the sun reveals the dust balls of the home. A terrible thought hits the consciousness: are there also dust mites?

“Hardly”, reassures the nature and environmental health expert Tiina Vitikainen From the Allergy and Environment Institute of the South Karelia Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association.

What are dust mites anyway?

#Homework #taught #blankets #aired #cold #persistent #myth #dust #mites #longer #true

See also  Human relationships | HS readers tell what it's like to be disappointed time and time again when looking for a partner
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Media editors request protection for the exercise of journalistic work

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result