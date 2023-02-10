Homework | We have been taught that blankets should be aired outside in the cold – The persistent myth about dust mites is no longer true

Many people have learned that when it’s cold, you have to air out the blankets so that the dust mites don’t bite. Even in the 1970s, dust mites were a problem in Finnish homes. The expert tells where they are currently hiding.

Dust mites are microscopically small arachnids, 0.2–0.3 millimeters long. They cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Tuomo Yrttiaho

3:00 am

Spring winter the sun reveals the dust balls of the home. A terrible thought hits the consciousness: are there also dust mites?

“Hardly”, reassures the nature and environmental health expert Tiina Vitikainen From the Allergy and Environment Institute of the South Karelia Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association.

What are dust mites anyway?