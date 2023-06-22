Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonireceived today in the Roman Palacio Chigi the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaand among other topics they analyzed the war in Ukraine.

The president was received by the far-right Meloni in the courtyard of the palace, government headquarters, and they held a meeting considered by sources as “courtesy” and “cordial”although no statement was issued.

The meeting between the two lasted just over an hour and they reviewed “the main international issues”, with Special emphasis was placed on the war between Ukraine and Russia, and bilateral relations between Brazil and Italy were studied.

Lula da Silva had previously met with his counterpart, the Italian head of state, Sergio Mattarellaand in the Vatican with the Pope Franciscowith whom he spoke of “peace in the world”.

Giorgia Meloni (R) and Lula da Silva (L) during their meeting at the Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy.

The Brazilian president had already stated that he would present to the Pope his initiatives for the search for peace in Ukraine, until now not very well received by the Western powers and which aim at the creation of a group of countries that can mediate and bring Kiev to and Moscow to a negotiating table.

Similarly, the president of Brazil visited on Wednesday afternoonhe mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, whom he described as a “friend” and thanked for his “solidarity” in difficult times, such as when he was prosecuted and arrested in his country.

The Brazilian president will fly to Brazil tomorrow but before that he will offer a press conference in Rome first thing in the morning to take stock of his visit.

*With information from EFE