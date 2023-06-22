Since Windows 11 has been released to platforms Microsoft Not everything has been easy, since many errors were confirmed that little by little they have sought to fix, but there is still something completely stable. And now, it is reported that with the release of a new patch, there are more problems that are presented compared to what is being improved.

As mentioned, thanks to the new technology it is now very difficult to try to use the web browser Chromewhich is related to kernel of windows and its performance. This is known as vulnerability. CVE-2023-32019, which allows an authenticated user to cause an information disclosure weakness.

For those who do not have Windows 11, it is better that for now they do not migrate from 10, since the constant problems continue to the misfortune of those who have trusted the operating system. Unfortunately, newer built-in computers and laptops are going to fully include it, so it’s best not to upgrade at this time.

This is one more step towards what mainstream computer insiders consider to have released version 11 of windows well in advance, errors that must be repaired as soon as possible. This goes both for the issue of vulnerabilities and also for the operation of Google Chrome, since it uses more RAM memory than normal.

Via: PC Gaming

Editor’s note: It’s always tough when a new operating system comes out, and these issues are proof that Windows 11 wasn’t quite ready. But well, we will have to wait for Microsoft to fix this.