The election of a measure of restraint for the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in the case of treason was postponed to January 19. According to the TV channel “Direct”, the meeting was postponed to 14:00 (15:00 Moscow time).

Earlier it was reported about the deterioration in the health of the judge considering a measure of restraint for the ex-president of the country. The head of the headquarters of the European Solidarity party, Alexander Turchinov, told Izvestia that everyone was summoned to the hall to announce the decision. Petro Poroshenko, deputies and prosecutors were also present. After that, they reported that the judge was not able to announce the decision – “what he himself wrote or was dictated to him”, because he became ill. An ambulance was called to court.

As it became known later, the judge did not appear at the meeting for five hours.

Poroshenko is a defendant in the case of treason, the preventive measure for which is issued on Monday by the Pechersk Court of Kiev. The politician arrived that day in Kiev from Poland.

At the airport, he was met by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of the country, and his supporters were waiting for the politician at the air harbor building. Representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation prevented Poroshenko from going through passport control and took away his identity document, which they later returned.

During the meeting, the prosecutor’s office asked the court to arrest Poroshenko for two months in the treason case, providing for the possibility of posting a bail of $35.7 million. The prosecution also asks the court to oblige Poroshenko to hand over his passports and wear an electronic bracelet if the court decides to post bail.

The former Ukrainian leader is being investigated for possible involvement in high treason, as announced on December 20, 2021 by the State Bureau of Investigation of the country. We are talking about the investigation against Poroshenko of the case of the supply of coal from the territories of Donbass. The investigation believes that Poroshenko disrupted the contracted deliveries of coal from South Africa in the fall of 2014. Instead, coal was purchased in the Donbass.

However, at the moment when the SBI officers handed Poroshenko a summons on the case, the politician ignored the security forces and left. He then left the country and headed for Poland. The politician himself promised to return to Ukraine at the beginning of 2022 and give “answers to all questions – both regarding high treason and regarding the financing of terrorism.”