América is one of the teams that has been most active in the winter transfer market of Liga MX. The Eagles have only added two new faces to their squad (Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdés), but they continue their efforts to add more elements before February 1, the date on which the transfer window ends. The azulcrema board has accelerated its efforts to add a right-wing winger as soon as possible.
Paul Arriola and Pablo Solari are the names that sound the strongest to cover that position. The American striker is practically tied up, while the Argentine youth is waiting for Colo Colo’s decision. This is what America would look like with all its reinforcements and rumors for Clausura 2022:
America’s starting goalkeeper for this season will be the historic Guillermo Ochoar.
Jorge Sánchez is one of the best wingers in Liga MX and this year he will seek to consolidate himself with the Mexican National Team.
The Uruguayan has left some doubts and has been wrong at key moments. However, its potential is enormous.
It seems that the hiring of Meré, the current FC Colonia player, is close to completion. The Spanish center-back will seek to demonstrate his quality in Liga MX.
The left back had a great first season with the Eagles. Now he seeks to consolidate himself in that position and look for a place in the Tri.
The Peruvian midfielder is vital for the Eagles. After overcoming his injury, Aquino will take a leading role in the middle of the court.
There are many expectations about the performance of Jonathan dos Santos. His last season at LA Galaxy was not brilliant, but he will seek to offer his best version in America to return to the national team.
Diego Valdés had a great cycle with Santos Laguna and will seek to endorse that level with the Águilas in Clausura 2022. One of the most interesting signings on the winter market.
The Argentine is Santiago Solari’s priority to reinforce the right wing. Colo Colo rejected the first offer, but America has insisted on signing this player.
Zendejas, emerged from the basic forces of Chivas, is the most outstanding player that Necaxa has. He can play in midfield or as a left winger. Your contract is about to close.
The Colombian is the best striker America has, despite his irregularities. It is time for Roger to focus and give everything that is expected of him.
