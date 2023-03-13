Court in Moscow releases ex-CEO of Voentelekom Davydov on parole

The Babushkinsky Court of Moscow released on parole the former CEO of Voentelecom JSC Alexander Davydov and his adviser Dmitry Semiletov, convicted of embezzling about 1.4 billion rubles in the implementation of the digitalization program of the Russian Armed Forces (AF). This is reported TASS.

“The court granted the petitions of Semiletov D.A. and Davydova A.E. on parole,” the court said.

The prosecutor’s office opposed this, but the supervisory agency appealed the decision to release the ex-head of Voentelekom, but did not do this with respect to Semiletov.

Davydov was sentenced in October 2022 for fraud on an especially large scale (Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), the court appointed him four years and two months in a colony. Semiletov was sentenced to four years in prison. The court also ordered them to pay a fine of 800 thousand rubles.

Alexander Davydov and Dmitry Semiletov became defendants in a high-profile criminal case of fraud with the funds of the Ministry of Defense, which were allocated to Voentelecom for the purchase of special equipment for the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Investigative Committee has been conducting this investigation since 2013.