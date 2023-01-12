The Court of Accounts has admitted Podemos’s complaint against the “politically responsible for the diversion of funds from the Northern Zone agreements,” according to sources from the purple formation in a statement.

It should be remembered that on November 30, Podemos filed a complaint with the Court of Accounts for the alleged diversion of up to 56 million euros from urban development agreements in the northern zone.

This Thursday, the candidate of the purple formation for mayor of Murcia, Elvira Medina, announced that the public coffers control body has admitted this complaint for processing and its prosecution section is already analyzing all the documentation of this case, ” since there would be serious indications of irregularities.”

Medina stressed that it is money “that was not used where it should, but was diverted mainly to pay for the electoral works of the PP of Ballesta.”

The Podemos candidate pointed out the importance of admitting the complaint for processing because “it opens the door for the first time in the history of the municipality to be the political leaders who pay their economic pufos out of pocket and not the citizenry.”

The electoral head of Podemos for the City Council assured that since its formation they will take this matter “to the end and whoever falls falls”, so that Ballesta, his government team and the current team “if they have also made the same mistakes, respond with their personal assets and pay for the very serious economic damage that their management has been able to cause to the City Council, that is, to all Murcians and Murcians ».

The objective of Podemos with this lawsuit is to recover those 56 million that the candidate described as “an economic slab for the City Council, a mortgage that blocks projects such as the tramway, the metropolitan parks of Barriomar and Joven Futura or the works in schools”, among other needs of the municipality.

In addition, Medina recalled that the path to ordinary justice is still open, since, as a result of another complaint by Podemos, the Prosecutor’s Office opened proceedings in October and demanded all the documentation in this case from the City Council. The purple leader showed her confidence that, in a very short time, “it will be known if between 2017 and 2021 crimes of prevarication and embezzlement have been committed.”

Finally, the candidate publicly denounced that the current PSOE and Ciudadanos government team “have known about this situation since April” and, despite having announced then that they would take the appropriate legal measures, “they have not moved a finger ».

Medina assured that the only explanation for why the Murcia City Council, “which is the first to look after the interests of its citizens”, has not done “absolutely nothing”, is that this scandal “could also splash the current team of government of José Antonio Serrano».

A situation that for Podemos will not be an impediment in order to continue with the legal actions undertaken. «Our pulse is not going to tremble and we are going to get to the end of this botch whoever falls. Those who have reason to be concerned today are those who have been governing Murcia for too long feeling unpunished, ”Medina warned.