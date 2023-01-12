Among the protagonists of the 100th edition of the Brussels Motor Show there will also be Alfa Romeo. The Alfa Romeo will be present at the Motor Show which opens 2023 in the year of the centenary of the event, taking advantage of the opportunity to show all its innovations, starting with the Tonale which will be present at the stand of the Arese car manufacturer both with the Hybrdi version and in the new variant Q4 plug-in hybrid. Alongside the new SUV there will also be space for the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio, launched at the end of last year and on sale from February.

Finally, to delight visitors to the international exhibition, an example of Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale from 1967, style icon and, still today, inspiring muse and highest point of reference for the designers of the Alfa Romeo Style Center. Universally recognized as one of the most beautiful cars ever designed, this example is the prototype of the 33 strada belonging to the Alfa Romeo Museum of Arese. Queen of the show, the 33 Stradale therefore embellishes a stand already full of novelties but not only, this model represents the most prestigious and most valuable car of the Brussels International Show.