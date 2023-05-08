Payton Crustner had just proudly held up a photo announcing she was happy for hers first day of school in a new class. There 9-year-old girl dies shortly after, not knowing that that was the last image that her family would have of her smiling and happy for that new experience.

Marcus Wayne Dukes he was driving on the highway when he turned left into oncoming traffic. The 18-year-old, however, did not see Miranda Michelle Clark’s car arrive. In the backseat of the 32-year-old’s car were 9-year-old Payton, her 16-year-old older brother and another 3-year-old boy.

Payton was thrown out of the car, because he was wearing only the lower seat belt and not the full one. Marcus Dukes, Payton’s brother and the 3-year-old were not wearing seat belts.

All those involved were rushed to the hospital. The teenage boy had serious injuries, while they couldn’t do anything for Payton. The other three people had only minor injuries.

A relative has opened a fundraiser on Facebook to pay for the funeral expenses for the girl and the health care for her older brother.