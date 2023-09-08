The main novelty of the start of the school year in Caravaca de la Cruz is the implementation of three classrooms to enroll 2-year-old boys and girls, a measure launched by the Ministry of Education. The mayor, José Francisco García Fernández, and the Councilor for Education, José Fernández Tudela, visited the Cervantes public school this Friday on the first day of class, one of the centers where these classrooms have been set up together with La Santa Cruz and the concerted one of Ntra. Mrs. of the Consolation. Each of these classrooms has 20 students, with a total of 60.

«Of the 66 Infant and Primary schools that have been selected at the regional level to put these classrooms into operation for early schooling in public Infant and Primary Education centers, three are from Caravaca, which shows that the regional government has made a strong commitment. by our municipality by implementing these classrooms that also favor the reconciliation of work and family life,” said the mayor.

Regarding the start of the course and the schooling of 3-year-old children, García stressed that “a lot of work has been done to maintain the number of units both in the urban area and in districts. Thanks to this, one hundred percent of the families have been able to take their children to the educational center they had chosen as their first option.

Likewise, the councilor has stressed that the ratio of the first year of the second cycle of Early Childhood Education (3 years) stands at 18 students per classroom, well below the 22 students established by law, “which means an improvement in the educational quality of our students and in the work carried out by teachers”.

Regarding the improvement and conditioning works carried out in the schools and institutes during the summer months, the removal of all the fiber cement roofs and the placement of solar panels of the IES Ginés Pérez Chirinos stand out, with an investment of 360,000 euros that will improve the insulation of the building and energy efficiency.

upcoming performances

As for upcoming actions, in these weeks the renovation works of the toilets will begin in the San Francisco and Basilio Saéz schools with a joint amount of almost 90,000 euros, and in the La Santa Cruz school, where the roof of the sports court It will involve an investment of more than 200,000 euros.

“We are aware of the needs of educational centers, since we are in continuous contact with them, so we are not going to stop working until we achieve the creation of two classrooms at CEIP El Salvador and the renovation of the CRA sports court. Valle del Quípar de La Almudema”, explained the mayor.

In recent months, the sports courts and their sports equipment have been created or renovated at the Virgen de la Candelaria de Barranda, Cervantes, El Salvador, Basilio Sáez, Valle del Quípar schools, and improvements in the school gardens of El Salvador, Basilio Saez and La Santa Cruz.