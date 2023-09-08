In southern and central Netherlands, the chance of poor air quality is extra high today and this weekend due to smog caused by ozone. People who suffer from lung problems are often sensitive to smog and may therefore suffer more from it. What actually is smog and what kind of complaints can you experience from it? We spoke to several experts and explained it.

“Smog caused by ozone actually means that there is a large concentration of waste products in the air, a kind of emission,” says Wouter Bernebeek of Weerplaza. “We are dealing with a wind from the (south)east. It blows air towards us from the German Ruhr area. Especially when the weather is sunny, like now, with little wind, air pollution increases.”

The RIVM advises people with lung complaints in the south and central Netherlands to stay indoors in the coming days and limit strenuous physical exertion. This advice especially applies in the afternoon and early evening, because that is when the air is most polluted. “Ozone, but also all kinds of other junk in the air, affects people with lung diseases,” says Michael Rutgers, director of the Lung Fund. “Any form of air pollution is harmful to lungs, but especially lungs that already have asthma or COPD.” See also How the brain of master con artist Helmut Kiener functions

Particulate matter also causes unhealthy air These days, people can suffer not only from smog caused by ozone, but also from particulate matter in the air. This can lead to lung complaints, coughing, shortness of breath and worsening of asthma and COPD. The RIVM warns about this. Air quality is likely to be ‘insufficient to poor’ until Sunday. That is why the RIVM advises everyone throughout the country not to burn wood. When they do, particulate matter is released and that can make problems worse. The prospects will be better from Monday.

According to Rutgers, people with asthma can suffer from shortness of breath, shortness of breath, coughing and watery eyes due to smog. “And children with severe asthma are really having a hard time with this weather,” says Rutgers. “They certainly shouldn’t make too much effort now.”

It is not the case that people who otherwise have no lung complaints suddenly develop asthma due to short-term smog. Rutgers: “A few days of smog is not such a problem, but if it lasts a very long time, for example in countries such as China, it can cause long-term health problems.” See also The Voice victims no longer take ITV seriously: 'Company knew about wrongdoing'

Weatherman Bernebeek says that most of the smog is currently a few hundred meters above the ground. “It is not the case that we can no longer go outside, that is not so bad.” According to the weatherman, a west to southwest wind will blow again from Monday, which will improve the air quality and there is also a chance of some showers. This means that ‘the remains of air pollution hit the ground. Then it is flushed out of the air’.

Hay fever Some hay fever patients may also experience lung problems more quickly due to the quality of the air. “They do have somewhat more sensitive mucous membranes,” says Rutgers. But “the pollen season is now over,” says biologist Arnold van Vliet of Wageningen University. “So it is difficult to currently make a direct link between smog and hay fever.” According to Van Vliet, it is known that the combination of heat, grass pollen and a high ozone concentration is a very unhealthy mix. “These three factors can each have an effect on cardiovascular disease and reinforce each other if they occur at the same time,” says Van Vliet. See also Floods in the Horn of Africa leave dozens dead and thousands displaced People who are currently experiencing hay fever complaints could possibly attribute this to the ragweed plant. “The weather conditions are fantastic for the ragweed at the moment,” says Van Vliet. The plant thrives in drought and high temperatures and grows a lot faster due to the longer nights. “If you now have the ambrosia plant in your garden, you can really suffer more from the high pollen concentration.”

Check the air quality Do you want to know how healthy the air is in your area? The Long Fund has this special website where you can check this per location.