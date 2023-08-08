Victoria Nuland, the US Undersecretary of State, added that the rebel officers did not respond to US pressure to return the country to civilian rule.

“They were quite firm about how they wanted to proceed, and Niger’s constitution does not support that,” Nuland told reporters.

She described the talks as “very frank, and sometimes very difficult”.

Nuland spoke after a two-hour meeting in Niger’s capital, Niamey, with some of the coup leaders in a country that has been an important partner of the United States in the fight against terrorism.

“I made it very clear what kinds of support we would have to legally cut off if democracy is not restored,” Nuland said of speaking to the junta’s leaders.

She added, “If the United States categorizes the situation in Niger as ‘a democratically elected government that was overthrown by unconstitutional means’, then federal law requires that most US aid, especially military, be cut off.”

She stated that she also stressed Washington’s interest in the situation of President Muhammad Bazoum, who she said was being held with his wife and son.

Nuland’s meeting came with General Musa Salo Parmo, an officer who trained in the United States, and 3 other officers who participated in the coup, but she did not meet the coup leader, General Abd al-Rahman Tiani, the former commander of the Presidential Guard.

