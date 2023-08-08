It is not yet clear whether Scott Redding will continue to race for BMW next season in World Superbike. His contract is due to expire at the end of this season, but the Briton is thought to have agreed to a contract extension, whilst continuing to negotiate with other brands and teams.

Among them is Yamaha. Team manager Paul Denning is still looking for a suitable replacement for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will leave the team at the end of this year. During the round of Most held two weeks ago, Denning confirmed that Redding is an option for 2024.

Already in MotoGP first with Aprilia and then in Superbike with BMW, the charismatic British rider made himself unpopular with contemptuous comments about the bike. The stagnant development of the BMW M1000RR did not leave Redding without comment at the start of the season. But Scott Redding’s negative comments on the bike don’t scare Yamaha.

In fact, this is not a problem for the team manager of the Iwata team Paul Denning. “Personally I’m not worried about that,” he explains in an exclusive conversation with Motorsport-Total.com. The Yamaha manager is convinced that Redding would have behaved differently with the right leadership.

“Sometimes you can find a way to guide people and help them in a positive way to improve this situation. I don’t mean he didn’t have that support. Yet I would say these things don’t happen in our team,” notes Denning.

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding would behave differently in an environment more familiar?

The Yamaha factory team has had a relaxed, family atmosphere for years. There are no tensions between the different teams. Not only do we work well within the team, all Yamaha teams benefit from each other.

“Toprak Razgatlioglu is probably the most talented rider in the Superbike World Championship. Yet he is also only one of six Yamaha riders. His information is shared with the crew chiefs of Bradley Ray and Lorenzo Baldassarri,” explains Paul Denning.

“The six crew chiefs do their debriefs together. All the information of the day is shared. We as a factory team also learn something interesting from one of the rookies. This works in the case of Yamaha and creates a good atmosphere,” describes the manager of Yamaha.