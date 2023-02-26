The migratory movement from Mexico to the United States began during the 19th century, in 1848 with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo between Mexico and the United States, when the border division was established, separating the two nations, many compatriots had to make the decision to stay and live on the land that would now become part of the United States, or to move south to the Mexican spaces.

Undocumented immigration began after the bracero program ended in 1965, in which immigrants continue to cover the labor demand, while employers exploit Mexicans by paying their work at very low cost and without social rights, approving entry by hand. work only by way of a work visa. This period ends in 1986 when there is a drastic reduction in the number of admissible Mexicans with the approval of the Immigration Reform and Control Law, hardening the laws against Mexicans.

In 2018, it is estimated that around 38.5 million people residing in the United States are of Mexican origin; 12.3 million are people born in Mexico and 26.2 million are second and third generation Mexicans, that is, people with one or both parents born in Mexico and people who self-identify as people of Mexican descent. 19% arrived in that nation between 2006 and 2016. It is estimated that only a third already have American citizenship.

Half of the countrymen, 19.2 million, residing in the US are between 15 and 44 years of age. In Mexico, 22.1 million Mexicans of the same age and purchasing power rank similar to that of the population that emigrated remain.

About 63% of Mexican immigrants worked 35 to 44 hours per week. In Mexico, an average of 42 hours per week is worked; in the US 34 and in Canada 32. The salaries received by 44% of these immigrants were below 30 thousand dollars a year when in Mexico, if they had stayed, each countryman would receive 6,178 dollars on average.

The main occupations of Mexicans in the US were: laborers, carriers and specialized construction workers (25.6%), service workers (23.0%), construction and repair occupations (19.0%).

Today, Mexico, with 130 million inhabitants, is the 15th largest economy in terms of GDP and ranks 72nd in GDP per capita. If the countrymen had never emigrated; seteris paribus, Mexico would rank 97th in GDP per capita. It would decrease 25 places, remaining below countries like Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Cuba to mention the Caribbean or South American countries.

In the past elections, 98 thousand countrymen voted. 65% voted for Morena, 27% for the PAN and 4% for the PRI. Although it is not faithful to the scale, there are more and more.

The migration of Mexicans to the US is a phenomenon that dates back forever. As long as we don’t create jobs that meet our own needs, the migration will hardly end. Where is the border between being an exploited country or a maintained country or a true country? There will be many causes, but what is certain is that the countrymen are the heroes in this situation…. And I wonder, will they dream of returning one day to a Mexico that doesn’t forget them between paychecks?

grab viada

Information about the volume, magnitude, sociodemographic and employment characteristics of Mexicans residing in the United States through two sources of information: the American Community Survey (ACS) and the CPS. As well as the ENIGH. The data is the latest reported and has been aligned when the case warrants it.