His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, First Vice-President of the Dubai Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, launched the “Emarati” initiative, one of the committee’s initiatives aimed at providing a comprehensive unified platform that covers citizens’ needs for city services with ease and integration. and safety, as part of the comprehensive smart application for city services “Dubai Now”.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the “Emarati” initiative translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in harnessing technology to achieve human happiness, and for Dubai to be the best city. globally in quality and ease of life.

His Highness said, “Through raising the quality of digital life in Dubai, we seek to consolidate an advanced digital economy by providing a comprehensive system of innovative smart services, to ensure happiness and well-being for all citizens.”

His Highness pointed out that “Emarati initiative provides a comprehensive digital platform that combines ease of use, security and speed, and establishes Dubai as a smart city for the future, which enhances the levels of quality of life and well-being of citizens, and at the same time contributes to preserving the environment and saving time, effort and resources.”

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, directed the “Dubai Digital Authority” to work with all government departments, agencies and institutions in Dubai to include all the services that citizens need in the “Emarati” platform through the smart “Dubai Now” application before the end of this year.

The “Emarati” initiative embodies the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in citizens as they are the focus of government work, as the quality of life and well-being of citizens are top priorities for the Dubai government, which in turn attaches great importance to providing high-end and pioneering services to citizens, through its adoption of innovative digital solutions and proactive services that provide Services easily and quickly, from anywhere and at any time.

Unified digital platform

In this regard, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, said: “The launch of the initiative is a translation of the directives of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in providing easy and integrated digital services to citizens, within the framework of the policy and strategy of the Dubai government aimed at digitizing all aspects of life with a new concept.” It puts all services in the hands of the user and ensures an easy and integrated experience that covers various services in different sectors from a unified digital platform.

His Excellency stressed that the “Emirati” initiative comes within the framework of the Dubai government’s keenness to provide comprehensive and integrated services that meet the aspirations of citizens in programs and services that create a future based on luxury, sustainability and leadership through comprehensive and integrated digitization that facilitates their lives and increases their happiness.

A qualitative expansion

In its first phase, the Emirati initiative allows citizens to benefit from digital services that cover several sectors and services, including: housing and construction grants that are consistent with the “housing path”, social benefit services, Al Furjan events, an Esaad card, electricity and water subsidies, and others.

Citizens will be able to access these services directly when they use the “Dubai Now” application with their digital identity, as they are directed directly to the “Emarati” platform on the smart application, while the next stages of the initiative will witness a comprehensive qualitative expansion in the services provided to citizens at the level of various sectors. and services.

The first phase of the “Emarati” initiative includes adding 22 new services to the 131 currently available services, bringing the total number of services that will be provided through the eleventh version of the “Dubai Now” smart application, which will enter service during February 2023, to 153 services.

Through the first phase of the “Emarati” initiative, five new digital services are made available to the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, including: a request for residential land, a request to build a house, an inquiry on the status of housing applications, a loan calculator, and finally a request for a To Whom It May Concern certificate (housing sector). Dubai Municipality has enhanced the services of the “Dubai Now” application with two new services: land allotment and map issuance within the land grant category.

The Community Development Authority is participating in three new services during the first phase within the category of social benefits, which include: a request for periodic benefit, a request for a lump sum benefit (equipping a house), a request for a lump sum benefit (temporary housing), and a request for filing a human rights complaint.

The Dubai Land Department is enhancing the services of “Dubai Now” during the first phase with a new service in the construction grant category, as it provides the service of issuing a land mortgage certificate.

The Dubai Police General Command supported the smart application with the service of displaying the Esaad card, while the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) provided a service for displaying cultural and artistic events within the category of residential activities, which will also include a service for displaying Dubai events provided by the Economy and Tourism, in addition to displaying sporting events. Provided by the Dubai Sports Council, while the Roads and Transport Authority participates in the service of displaying the free parking permit and the Madinaty service. The Dubai Health Authority also offers the service of presenting a care insurance card. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai provides the service of paying residency violations. Finally, DEWA provides a service offering support for electricity and water services.

The second phase

The second phase of the “Emirati” initiative through the “Dubai Now” application, which will be launched during the first quarter of 2023, witnesses the addition of more than 15 services provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority, and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. And other entities, to enhance and unify the services provided to citizens through a unified platform within the “Dubai Now” application.

1 app

The “Dubai Now” application, which was launched with the aim of facilitating customers’ lives and improving their quality of life, provides access to all city services through a single application. The application witnessed a qualitative development over the past years in terms of the number of entities that joined it, and the number of services available and provided. The “Dubai Now” application provides comprehensive and diverse services that meet all the needs of community members and keep pace with their aspirations within one application that includes various services.