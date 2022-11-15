The extraordinary federal council dedicated to the scandal of the arrest of the prosecutor Rosario D’Onofrio has concluded. The request for the change of the informants of the Hague has passed. By 15 December, the Referees’ Association will have to adjust its Statute in the sense that sports refereeing justice will be transferred to the sphere of federal justice, as is the case for all FIGC members. Even the League of A, albeit from a critical position, voted in favour. The same goes for Alfredo Trentalange, the president of The Hague who also voted in favour.