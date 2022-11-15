Between January and June of this year, the number of repatriated Mexican minors from the United States to Mexico increased by 17.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2021.

According to a report from the Immigration Policy Unit, Registration and Identity of Persons, of the Ministry of the Interiorthe number of girls and boys returned to national territory was 13 thousand 807, that is, 2 thousand 60 more than last year.

Of the total of returnees, 12 thousand 956 are between 12 and 17 years old, while 852 are between zero and 11 years old. The report also details that the number of unaccompanied minors in this migratory situation increased by 13.3 percent, going from 9,751, in 2021, to 11,047, in the first six months of this 2022.

The minors accompanied, returned to Mexico, they increased by 38.3 percent, going from 1,996 to 2,760. The cities from which minors have been returned are Nogales, with 2,586 cases; Tijuana, with 2,526; Ciudad Juárez, with 1,772; Nuevo Laredo, with 1,752; Reynosa, with 1,174; Piedras Negras, with 1,043; Mexicali, with 650, and Matamoros, with 620 registrations.

Both in the girls and boys traveling aloneLike those accompanied, more than 42 percent emigrated to the United States from states in the southeast of the country, such as Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Veracruz.

The document, titled “Girls, boys and adolescents in an irregular migratory situation, from and in transit through Mexico“, was prepared based on figures from the Migration’s national institute.