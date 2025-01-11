In society, there are patterns that are constantly repeated. Habits and cycles of unalterable results. a jSevilla shareholders meeting It is like the seasons of the year or circadian rhythms in nature. Everyone knows when they begin and how they end. And the only expectation remains in the trivial aspects of development. And to know if the victory of the usual one is more or less overwhelming. Yesterday was overwhelming. Del Nido Benavente generates noise in the previous one. He announces his return with great fanfare… until he comes face to face with the reality of some judges who overturn his precautionary measures and turn the roller of his more than 30,000 shares and those of his supporters into wet paper. The strategy of the largest shareholder on this occasion was to try to place a neutral president at the assembly table, something that the Commercial Court number 1 of Seville quickly rejected, considering that the board was absolutely legitimate to perform that function. There are now half a dozen almost identical episodes. A Sevilla meeting is a kind of soporific ‘déjà vu’ dotted with legal technicalities and reckless confrontations between Sevillistas and family members. The ‘delnidists’ They denounce corporate ‘kidnapping’, while their son continues to run the ship with the shareholding support of the great Seville families and some lawyers, Lucas Fernández de Bobadilla and Alberto Pérez-Solanowho are to the toga what Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan were to the football of the late eighties. They win everything.

Once the grouping of the actions that Del Nido Benavente carried out in 2018 to exercise the right of representation of minorities expired, the council asserted the foundations of the governance pactvalid until 2027 and also signed at the time by the former president himself, to carry out yesterday’s assembly, in which the strategy went through deny the vote of two packages of more than 13,000 shares to Del Nido Benavente for not notifying the Higher Sports Council (CSD) of the control of a percentage greater than 25% of the share capital.

This led to the scolding from father to son: «Do you know how to read? Telling a half-truth is the biggest lie. A lie repeated a thousand times may seem like a truth, but no matter how many times you repeat that I am a breacher of the 2019 pact, I am not. “You are, specifically you (Del Nido Carrasco), who are usurping a position with actions that do not belong to you.”

There were no attacks or complaints. What’s more, dthe Benavente Nest He suffered a severe blow that no one foresaw: the Americans left him in the lurch. The shares of 777 Partners, now in the hands of the insurance company A-CAP related to the investment fund itself, withdrew their support and did not vote this time aligned with the former president of the Sevilla entity. A-CAP representatives appeared at the beginning of the meeting, through the well-known sports lawyer Juan de Dios Crespobut as soon as they finished the first point, relating to the dismissal and appointment of directors, they left the room and left ‘the button unpressed’ on all the points on the agenda. That is to say, They abstained with their 11,000 shares (around 16% of the represented capital). He already had more than enough, but the decision of the Americans left the path even clearer for Del Nido Carrasco and his council in the assembly. Triumphal walk. His father could only vote with about 18,000 of the more than 30,000 shares he owns, while 13,000 of them could not do so against the meaning of the agreement. Del Nido Benavente was left without options.









Del Nido, to his son: “In addition to expressing the shame I feel as a father, I reproach you for answering me in a cocky manner”

The Americans have grown tired of losing with him and are already negotiating alliances or a sale. of the securities to the highest bidder. With the current directive? With third ways like that of the businessman Antonio Lappi? We’ll see. Everyone talks. The only certainty is that A-CAP did not support Del Nido Benavente yesterday.

He again called his son “illegitimate president” and skated with 777 Partners: “A person has presented himself on behalf of the Americans, hand in hand with Alberto Pérez-Solanowho this morning boasted that he was going to pull a rabbit out of his hat, and he gave a little trick before the meeting, when you saw that you were losing the votes,” said Del Nido Benavente. He was wrong and his son answered him shamelessly: “I don’t know what you mean about the magic game, we are applying the strictest legality. The lawyer who says he is a magician… is not a magician, he is a good lawyer. I say it will be when we have been enduring harassment never seen before for five years,” replied José María del Nido Carrasco.

In this way, the president swept 57.71% of positive votes to approve the new configuration of eight members of the board of directors: José Castro, José María del Nido Carrasco, Jorge Marín Granados, Francisco Guijarro Raboy, Luis Castro Carmona, Javier Uruñuela Fernández, Carolina Alés Matador and one more member that remained to be designated. Without any opposition, on the other hand, the Sevilla council took advantage of the assembly to approve the horrible accounts for the 2021-22 season, 2022-23 and the last 2023-24 seasonwhich together with 2020-21 show losses for the Nervionense institution of 167.2 million of euros (81.7 million in the last campaign alone).

After a tough defeat, Del Nido Benavente is not going to give up. Quite the opposite. He goes to the next level of resorting to criminal proceedings against his son and the council he presides for denying him the right to vote at the meeting. will file a criminal complaint with which the largest shareholder unleashes a more aggressive strategy that will accompany the request for the umpteenth extraordinary meeting to continue trying to regain power. Before the requests and questions that ended the assembly, the only moment of consensus occurred in the meeting with the approval of the awarding of the club’s gold and diamond insignia to Jesus Navas Gonzalez.

Badge to Navas and ugly closure

The Nervion legend, who hung up his boots just a few days ago, will thus be recognized with the highest award given by Sevilla FC, after also receiving, on December 30, the XIV Legend’s Number, the highest distinction that can be granted to him to a former player from Nervion. As dictated by the bylaws of Sevilla FC, after the proposal by the board of directors, the endorsement of the shareholders at the general meeting was necessary, something that was achieved, as it could not be otherwise, with an 82, 81% affirmative votes, 17.19% abstentions (the Americans who were no longer in the room) and not a single vote against. In this way, Navas succeeds Francisco Ruiz Brenes ‘Súperpaco’, who until now was the last to receive a badge that was awarded to him at the 2019 meeting.

The only moment that should have sweetened the assembly somewhat was not free of tension when Del Nido Benavente took advantage of the question and answer session to harshly hit his son: «In addition to publicly expressing the shame I feel as a father, I reproach you for answering me in a cocky way.. “Are you going to put the gold and diamond badge on Jesús Navas in the center of the field?” the former president concluded ironically, challenging his own son to expose himself to the judgment of the Sevilla FC fans in the heart of Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.