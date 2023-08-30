The Council of State says no to Perugia: Lecco remains in Serie B

Lecco will play in the championship of series B 2023-24. The latest go-ahead comes from the fifth section of the Council of State, which rejected the appeal presented by Perugia and confirmed what has already been established by the Lazio Regional Administrative Court after the two degrees of sports justice.

The Umbrian company had contested the granting of the license to Lecco to participate in the cadet championship

Governor Fontana:

“And now on the field! The word comes from the Council of State ‘end’ on the absurd story which concerned Lecco Calcio. THE sky blue they will play the Serie B championship after reaching this milestone with full merit. Come on guys!”. The president of the club wrote it in a post on Facebook Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana.

