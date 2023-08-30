“RBC-Ukraine”: fitness blogger Zavoloka, who insulted the military commissar, was beaten in Poltava

In Poltava, 27-year-old fitness blogger Roman Zavoloka was beaten and detained, who had previously insulted an employee of the military registration and enlistment office and spat on him. About it writes publication “RBC-Ukraine”.

On August 28, it became known that Zavoloka had a conflict with employees of the military registration and enlistment office – apparently, they tried to serve the blogger with a summons. He ended up insulting one of them and spitting at him.

One of the employees of the military registration and enlistment office stated that he was a combat veteran and was shell-shocked. “You fool, you got yourself hooked. You took the grandmas, now you’re sitting there, you’re making a nightmare of the boys, ”Zavoloka answered him.

Already on the evening of August 29, law enforcement officers detained the blogger. Judging by published photos, he was beaten during the arrest.

Earlier, Colonel of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Territorial Manning Center Andriy Gurenko confirmed the legality of serving subpoenas in public places, whether it be a beach or a checkpoint. At the same time, employees of the military registration and enlistment offices cannot stop the car in order to hand the summons to the driver – only police officers have such a right.