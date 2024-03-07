A fine for speeding is a hard blow to the wallets of most mortals. For Alex Vega it was a touch of inspiration. In Spain, the penalties for exceeding the limit on the road or highway are around 150 euros and in Sweden, 200. The Costa Rican was driving on the roads of the latter country when he was fined (up to four times in a single month) for exceeding the limit. the allowed limit. The blow in his pocket was a boost to his ingenuity. At the end of 2022, he met with two partners and told them his business idea: he would pay drivers' fines in exchange for an annual subscription to his platform.

This is how Sinmulta was born, a website where sanctioned drivers can post up to three fines in one year so that the company can settle them for them. All in exchange for an annual subscription of 54 euros. The portal was launched in March of this year in Sweden and in 10 months it attracted 10,000 drivers from the Scandinavian country. Vega details that the rate is based on a “well-defined” statistical calculation that allows it to have long-term benefits, taking into account the average of this type of road incidents, something similar to what insurers do when setting a cousin. Although in the case of Sinmulta, the annual fee does not increase according to age.

“There was no business like it,” he comments and explains that the service does not cover the amount of sanctions in three situations: when the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, if the car is fined in an urban area or when the driver exceeds 50 kilometers per hour over the speed limit on a road or highway. For example, if the limit is 100, Sinmulta covers an infraction up to 149 kilometers per hour. He adds that tools based on artificial intelligence allow him to detect possible modifications to fine receipts, such as Photoshopping the vehicle's license plate. In this case, one of the partners is responsible for verifying its veracity with the local transit entity.

At the end of this summer the platform began operating in Spain and, according to its founder, it already has 1,000 subscribed users. Vega, now fifty years old, shares that the landing in the country has been very successful because there are more traffic cameras that monitor the roads and, therefore, more violations are detected. Furthermore, he believes that the Iberian driver is more prone to exceeding the limits on the road. “In Sweden they are safer and they don't usually drive as fast,” he highlights. He estimates that the firm will close 2023 with 500,000 euros invoiced, and admits that benefits have already been seen, although he does not share the figure.

The path taken has not been easy: the Swedish Ministry of Transport told Vega and his team to encourage drivers to drive at high speeds. Vega defends that he does not want drivers to break the rules and that he only protects the users' pockets. “Manufacturers do not include airbags in vehicles with the aim of causing drivers to crash, but only as a precaution,” he exemplifies and proudly says that in Spain, none of the subscribers have been fined, “at the moment.” He also shares that to date he has not had any problems with the National Traffic Directorate (DGT), although he has not established direct communication with the agency either. “We consulted with our lawyers before landing in Spain. “What we do does not violate any law in Spain,” he assures.

Vega has extensive business experience and more than one episode of doors being closed when it comes to finding investors. He was CEO of Easton Bell Sports, a sports clothing and equipment brand in California (USA), and founded a distribution line of Crocs sneakers, after friends introduced him to this shoe during a trip to Egypt.

“This shoe is going to be the best,” her friend explained.

He did not hesitate and took the reins of distribution for southern Europe for four years, although Chinese counterfeits and the great recession of 2008 reduced sales and led the company to closure. He shares that he is the only member of his entire family, originally from Costa Rica, who had not started a company. He now usually resides in Gothenburg (Sweden), where he operates the fines business that, he warns, will reach Germany, France and Italy, in the following years. At the moment, he has gained a subscriber in his family. His son has just turned 18 and can obtain a driving license, which he assures will come along with a subscription to Sinmulta.

