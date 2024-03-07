Near Irkutsk, a woman gave 1.7 million rubles to scammers. and almost lost my apartment

In the Irkutsk region, telephone scammers deceived a pensioner out of 1.7 million rubles and tried to take away her apartment. Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to the department, unknown persons called the victim several times, introducing themselves as government officials. They said that loans were being issued in her name, and in order for suspicious transactions to stop, they recommended that the Russian woman take out a loan from a bank and transfer the money to a safe account. So the woman lost 1.7 million rubles. But the scammers didn't stop. They began to convince the victim that she needed to sell the apartment so as not to lose it. She also had to deposit the proceeds into a supposedly safe account.

However, the police explained to the Russian woman that she had been deceived and saved the apartment. A case was initiated under Article 159 (“Fraud”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

