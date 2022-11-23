The cost of the main New Year’s salads was determined by the specialists of Rusprodsoyuz, transmit “News”.

“Four portions of Olivier fell slightly in price – by 0.4 percent (or 1.6 rubles), to 375 rubles, and herring under a fur coat rose by 4.6 percent, to 225 rubles against 215 rubles last season,” the report says. .

Most of the ingredients needed to make Olivier salad have fallen in price over the year. So, the price of potatoes fell to 30 rubles per kilogram, carrots to 33 rubles per kilogram, cucumbers to 100.9 rubles per kilogram, onions to 29.3 rubles per kilogram, a dozen eggs to 78.2 rubles. At the same time, mayonnaise and sausage went up by 16 and 9 percent, to 280.2 and 478.5 rubles, respectively. The cost of peas has not changed – 80 rubles per jar.

According to experts, the price of beets also fell – to 27.6 rubles per kilogram. At the same time, not only mayonnaise, but also the herring itself went up in price – up to 270.4 rubles.

