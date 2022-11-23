The Qatar 2022 World Cup began and again the controversy is above the sporting delight. The Western world has criticized Qatar for its performance on labor rights, human rights and minority rights. The controversy has recently been fueled by statements by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who defended Qatar from what he called the “hypocrisy” of the West, for its criticism of the World Cup venue.

Is Western society in a position to criticize and demand morality from Qatar? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Santiago Menna, research assistant for the Americas at Human Rights Watch.

– Julio Chaippetta, journalist specializing in sports issues.