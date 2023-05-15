The cost of reconstructing the embankment named after Architect Dudin in Izhevsk (Udmurtia) was estimated at 917 million rubles. This was reported on May 15 Udm-info.ru with reference to the order on the approval of project documentation, signed by the head of the government of the republic, Yaroslav Semenov.

The document contains two different amounts, indicating the total estimated cost: 71.805 million rubles and 917.475 million rubles. The first is indicated in the basic price level, and the second in terms of the price level for the fourth quarter of 2022. In particular, the cost of construction and installation works varies by about 12 times, and equipment – by five times.

The project provides for the reconstruction of the embankment in the area from the esplanade to the mouth of the Podborenka River. A descent to the embankment should appear from the Palace of Children’s (Youth) Creativity, and various sports facilities will also be equipped. Work is planned to start this year.

As Udm-info.ru clarifies, in April 2023, the Minister of Construction of Udmurtia Rishat Ibragimov said that the authorities intend to receive funds for the implementation of the project under the federal program “Formation of a Comfortable Urban Environment”.