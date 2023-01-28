Tamasopo, San Luis Potosí.- Loud detonations of a firearm were heard in Tamasopo, San Luis Potosí; it was about an armed attack against the Municipal Police facilities.

Videos in which the detonations were heard were released on social networks, while preliminary reports confirmed that there were no people injured.

The events occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. this Friday, at the Tamasopo Municipal Public Security Command, in the Huasteca area.

According to videos shared by witnesses to the events, a heavily armed convoy(several vans) shot against the dependencylocated next to the Municipal Presidency.

We recommend you read:

Also, it they heard the detonations and it was appreciated how the group of trucks circulated through the downtown area of ​​Tamasopo and then left the place.

After the attack, elements of the State Civil Guard arrived at the scene and reported that the situation is under control.

They assured that only the facilities ended up with damage from firearm projectiles.