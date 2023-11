Monday, November 13, 2023, 7:43 p.m.







The investigation into the case of corruption, influence peddling and prevarication that led to the resignation of the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, led to the resignation this Monday of another member of the Portuguese Cabinet. The Minister of Infrastructure, João Galamba, announced that he was withdrawing from…

