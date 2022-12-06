Mexico. – The creator of “Queen of the South” is a Spanish writer and journalist known as Arturo Pérez Reverte and was the author of the novel published in 2002. However, his name would grow when the production house of Telemundo announced the television adaptation of the series with the same name.

The series “La Reina del Sur” has become a phenomenon for Mexican television, since it tells the story of “Teresa Mendoza” a woman with high power who begins to get involved with drug trafficking and control a Intercontinental drug distribution business.

We recommend you read:

It should be noted that the history of “La Reina del Sur” is created by the writer Arturo Pérez Reverente originally from Spain, however, an interesting fact that much is not known, was that “Smuggling and Betrayal” the corrido of Los Tigres del Norte inspired the creator to make the literary novel.

In different interviews, the writer Arturo Pérez Reverente pointed out that he was in Mexico and upon listening to the corrido of “Cobrando y Tradición” interpreted by the group “Los Tigres del Norte”, he assured that when he perceived the legend he was fascinated, because it was a world he didn’t know, but found it extremely interesting, the creator added, “I heard a corrido called ‘Camelia la Texana’, and I wondered what world that was that I didn’t know and that seemed fascinating to me” for an interview for The country.

We recommend you read:

Also, the author on several occasions assured that Teresa Mendoza “La Mexicana” is a fictional characterbut that, without a doubt, he had to carry out an arduous investigation of the drug trafficking context in Culiacán, Sinaloa to be able to carry out the iconic character that later would come to life by the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo.

On the other hand, the most successful group of the Mexican regional, Los Tigres del Norte, some time after the literary novel came out, they would create a corrido inspired by “Queen of the South” in which Teresa Mendoza’s ego is mainly magnified, characterizing her as a woman with guts who fought and had high power in the world of drug trafficking.