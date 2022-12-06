Home page World

Of: Linus Prien

Where did the coronavirus come from? © IMAGO/Zhang Nan

There has long been speculation about the origin of the corona virus. A researcher who has worked in Wuhan, among other places, speaks of the “man-made” corona virus in his new book.

Wuhan – Since 2020, the corona virus has had a say in world affairs. There has been much speculation in recent months about the origin of the virus. A former employee of a US research organization had worked with the research laboratory in Wuhan and now claims that the virus is “man-made”.

Like the British newspaper The Sun reported, the researcher named Andrew Huff has now presented a book: “The Truth About Wuhan” (in German: “The truth about Wuhan”). Huff was working on coronavirus with the non-governmental organization EcoHealth Alliance in Wuhan. According to the author, the US government funded research on the virus through EcoHealth.

“Man-made” coronavirus: “Gain-of-function experiments” have probably been carried out

According to Huff, so-called “gain-of-function experiments” were apparently also carried out. The aim would be to artificially increase the transmissibility of a virus. Exactly such experiments would have contributed to the emergence of the coronavirus that has plagued the world. As a result, a lack of safety precautions would have allowed the virus to escape, says the researcher.

For years, EcoHealth Alliance has allegedly taught the Wuhan Huff lab the “best known methods to manipulate bat coronaviruses into infecting other species,” according to the Wuhan Huff lab.

“Man-made” coronavirus: Claims are not proven

Huff’s classification of the genesis of the virus is groundbreaking. What is missing, however, is clear evidence demonstrating its creation and escape from the laboratory.

According to Huff, the Chinese government also knew about the danger posed by the virus. Beijing, on the other hand, has denied having had anything to do with the outbreak of the pandemic since the beginning of the pandemic. Regardless of the role in the outbreak of the virus: The Chinese government is struggling hard with the issue. In the past few weeks there have been major protests in China against Beijing’s corona policy. (LP)