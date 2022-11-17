The groups finalize the presentation of an institutional declaration to the municipal plenary session next week to urge the railway administrator and the Ministry of Transport to bet on the Murcian painter and writer to name the future intermodal terminal
Ramon Gaya. That is the name that the different municipal groups of the Corporation will propose to the Ministry of Transport and the railway administrator Adif, through a joint motion in the November plenary session -converted into an institutional declaration if it obtains unanimous support-, to name the future AVE intermodal station
#Corporation #propose #Adif #Ramón #Gaya #Murcia #AVE #station
Leave a Reply