Education City Stadium, designed by Fenwick Iribarren Architects 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

Thousands of Nepalese died working on construction sites for the World Cup in Qatar. According to the government of Nepal, between July 2021 and July this year, 296 workers died. In the last decade, since work began in the Arabian Peninsula country, more than 2,000 Nepalese workers have died. A survey of the English newspaper The Guardianshows that if Bengalis, Sinhalese, Pakis and Indians are included, that number exceeds six thousand workers killed in Qatar since 2011.

In an interview with Jornal da Band, the family of a worker who went to work in the World Cup host country says that until now they do not know what happened to the relative and did not receive compensation. “The company didn’t tell us anything. It was his friends who called us one day and told us he was dead,” the victim’s father, Hiral Al Pasman, told reporter Yan Boechat.

Bir Bahadur Pasman died aged 25 at a construction site in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Official documents point to “asphyxiation by hanging”, but the family refutes this cause of death.

In the same report, the vice-secretary of the Foreign Work Committee of the Nepalese government, Deepak Dhakal, points out that the real numbers should be up to double those officially announced. “We don’t have the actual numbers of the dead because here we only have the records of the families of those killed in Qatar who come for help. Many don’t come,” he explains.

For their part, the government of Qatar and FIFA claim that, since the first allegations of mistreatment of foreign workers, reforms have been carried out in labor legislation.