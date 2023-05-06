Saturday, May 6, 2023, 10:28



Updated 10:05





London lives this Saturday a historic day with the coronation of Carlos III, the first event of these characteristics in seven decades that the United Kingdom hosts. More than 2,000 people are invited to the ceremony, which is held at mid-morning in Westminster, including monarchs and heads of state from around the world, members of the British Government and a diverse list of VIPs. The ‘royal fans’ have been camped out along the Mall for days so as not to lose detail of the route that the king, along with his wife Camilla, will take between Buckingham Palace and the emblematic abbey.



