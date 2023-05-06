The iconic building of the Sydney Opera House will not light up during Coronation of King Carlos III and Queen Camilla to save costs, as confirmed by a spokesman for the state government of New South Wales in Australia.

Although many public buildings and monuments, such as the Canberra Houses of Parliament, will be illuminated in royal purple, the Sydney Opera House will not be one of them.

The government spokesman explained that this is a measure to find the right balance between community expectations around the commemoration of the occasion and fiscal responsibility.

The decision has generated mixed opinions, with some critics arguing that the lighting of the Sydney Opera House during major events such as the royal coronation it is a tradition that should not be ignored.

However, others have supported the government’s decision, pointing out that costs must be carefully controlled and that there are more effective ways to mark the occasion.

Beyond the controversy, the decision of the government of New South Wales not to illuminate the Sydney Opera House during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla consort adds to a series of austerity measures adopted around the world to contain public spending in difficult times.

While some may lament the lack of lighting in the building, the move shows that governments are taking seriously the need to control costs and be responsible with taxpayer dollars.