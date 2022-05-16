Two months after being filtered by the specialized portal Footy Headline, andhe Real Madrid made official this Monday the new Real Madrid kit for the 2022-23 season at the hands of legends (Raúl, Iker Casillas and Roberto Carlos appear), current players of the first male soccer squads (there are Benzema and Alaba) as female (Kenti Robles), as well as two players from the lower categories (one of them is Enzo Alves, son of Marcelo).

The new shirt thus returns, from the hand of Adidas, to the classic colors of the club. Inspired by the club’s heritage, the shirt features the iconic white and Real Madrid crest, along with purple details, to celebrate the past, present and future as the club celebrates its 120th anniversary. It is a combination of white, purple and black. The brand symbol, a fine neckline and Fly Emirates advertising are all dressed in black. The purple remains for the three horizontal stripes on the shoulders and another fine line on the neck, another novelty. As final details, the shield will be embroidered and the collar will include buttons.

The jersey honors the past while celebrating the spirit of greatness that has united players, fans and the club over the past 120 years. The club’s rich history is also commemorated with a unique symbol printed inside the collar.since Real Madrid continues to give life to impossible moments and make history with GREATNESS. It’s made from recycled materials and also features adidas’ HEAT technology. RDY – KEEP COOL, which is designed to keep players feeling cool, dry and safe during the game. this new t-shirt It is on sale and through adidas.com, selected adidas stores and Real Madrid club and online stores.