The four-year prison sentence for Fail Alsinov, a local activist against the exploitation of natural resources in the Bashkiria region, brought at least 2,000 people to the streets on Friday

Agents take away one of the participants in Friday's protests in Ufa.

The protests in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, better known since Soviet times as Bashkiria, which began on Wednesday in the town of Baimak, spread this Friday to Ufa, the capital of this Russian territorial entity that has more. ..

