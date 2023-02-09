A text published at 4:30 in the morning after the first episode of the Sanremo Festival 2023: this is how Blanco apologizes for his gesture

The controversy over the first evening of the Sanremo Festival continues. The performance of Blanco marked the 73rd edition of the most loved TV show by Italians.

The young artist wanted apologize with a letterwritten by hand, at the end of the episode and published at 4:30 in the morning. A post on Blanco’s official profile, which didn’t help put out the fire and which has access further discussions.

“I apologize to the city of flowers”.

“Flowers are falling, Ariston

Flowers break, Ariston

The curtain falls, Ariston

I put you in tears

like my mom, Ariston

You saw me as fragile as a child…

And here, right here,

where did you teach me to run,

I fell…

I broke my face and cry, Ariston

But then…

I laugh, I laugh, I laugh, I laugh, I laugh, I laugh and I scream

Because I’m not as perfect as you wanted me to be

But I’m finally myself

I love you, Ariston

With all my madness.”

Blanco destroys the scenography

He took the Ariston stage and started singing his song. All the while, Blanco is you touched the headset, trying to make it clear to the director that he had problems with the sound. He even stopped several times because he couldn’t sing.

In the end, he decided to “have fun anyway” or at least that was his justification and started to kicking pots of rosesspecially arranged to accompany his piece “The Island of Roses”.

Amadeus appeared surprised, but at the same time able to react with a smile. He asked Blanco the reason for his reaction and the artist simply justified himself by saying that he had audio problems and so he thought of “have fun anyway“.

Uncontainable boos from the Italian public, who did not appreciate his “show” at all bad taste.

Fortunately, Gianni Morandi took care of interrupting that atmosphere and making everyone smile again. He showed up on stage with a broom in hand!