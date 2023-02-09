The pedophile coach arrested and the final conviction for abuse ignored

Continue to discuss the case of Paolo Traino, the coach Of basketball arrested by the Flying Squad of Rome with the very heavy accusation of having abused of a underage boy. The incredible thing is related to past of this man, yes condemned in the past for analogous facts but still left free to train a kids’ basketball team. In the guesthouse of a Roman basketball club, the Blue Staron the Via Flaminia, – we read in the Messaggero – would have approached at least a young sportsman and, under the guise of practice massage, or to review the game plans, would have abused him. And it is possible that there are also other victims: the suspicion is that he has them threatened Of Not make them more DESCEND in fieldif they reported it. Now the 55-year-old is in the Regina Coeli prison. Today is expected warranty interrogation.

Towing – continues the Messenger – in fact worked for the Blue Star for at least seven years. So since 2015, and even while he was on trial for other violence. From time to time, even according to the seasons, his contract came renewed. “But – they explain from the top management of the company – he hasn’t worked for us for some time now personal matters“. Officially, the club let it be known that “Traino had stopped training for assisting the sick mother». In reality, the sentence from Perugia became final last December and from the same month the man stopped coaching the Roman youth team. Opinions differ on his account by those who have passed for the Blue Star: there are those who claim that his ways too affectionate they were knownand there are those who only underline the professional skills.

