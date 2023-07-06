The French government advocated this Wednesday for “suspending” some of the functions of social networks and ruled out wanting to apply a “generalized blackout” in case of riots, after some controversial statements the day before by President Emmanuel Macron.

(Furthermore: President of Belarus claims that Wagner’s boss is currently in Russia)

During a meeting on Tuesday with mayors of dozens of towns hit by the riots of the last week, Macron spoke of the possibility of “regulating or cutting” social networks in the most extreme cases.

“We must reflect on the use of these networks among the youngest, in families, at school, on the prohibitions that we must adopt,” Macron said, in statements confirmed by his office.

It is important not to do it on the spur of the moment. I’m glad we didn’t have to

“When things get out of hand for a while, we say to ourselves: maybe we are putting ourselves in a situation to regulate them or cut them (…) It is important not to do it unexpectedly. I am glad that we have not had to do it,” he added.

(You may be interested: Bishop Rolando Álvarez’s whereabouts cause doubts: the monsignor would continue to be imprisoned in Nicaragua)

The political class criticized this idea. “Cut off access to social networks? Like China, Iran, North Korea?” said right-wing deputy Olivier Marleix. “OK Kim Jong Un”, ironically abounded his leftist counterpart Mathilde Panot.

The French presidency indicated that Macron Did not say “At no time was it raised cut social networks in the sense of a general blackout“, but it referred to “being able to suspend[las] temporarily and punctually“.

Protests over the death of Nael in France.

Asked at a press conference at the end of a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the government spokesman, Olivier Veranindicated for his part that it would be “suspend” some functions such as geolocation.

In his opinion, this function allows “young people to gather in a certain place, showing scenes of how to make a fire.” “They are called to organize hate in the public space and here you have the authority to be able to suspend,” she added.

(Keep reading: Scare in the US: roller coaster stopped and people were left hanging upside down for 2 hours)

On June 27, the death of a young man shot by police during a traffic control in a suburb of Paris caused an outbreak of violence with thousands of arrests and burned carswhich calmed down in recent nights.

AFP