State Duma deputy Shvytkin: it is necessary to create conditions for discomfort for deviators

Restrictive measures for individuals who evade military service, including a ban on taking the driving license exam, are appropriate for the current situation, especially given that evasion is a crime. For this category of citizens, conditions of discomfort should be created. This was stated by State Duma deputy Yuri Shvytkin in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“The ban for evaders to surrender their rights, in my opinion, is adequate in the current situation. We all must understand that the defense of the fatherland is the duty of every citizen, especially a man. Everything should be aimed at ensuring that conscripts appear at the military registration and enlistment office in accordance with the law, ”Shvytkin emphasized.

According to the deputy, both society and the authorities are unanimous in understanding that deviators, that is, citizens who violate the law, should be held accountable.

“Conditions of discomfort should be created for them. Because an evader is a person who breaks the law, appropriate measures must be taken against him, ”the politician is sure.

Earlier, the traffic police said that dodgers would be banned from taking driver’s license exams, replacing and getting them again, registering a car and driving it. The bans will affect citizens who did not come to the military registration and enlistment office within 20 days after receiving the summons.